Search for missing Swedish national to continue tomorrow

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 17:10

Five search teams have been in the Karangarua Valley, near Fox Glacier, today continuing the search for missing Swedish national, Hans Christian Tommarck.

They have been focusing on the upper reaches of Regina Creek this afternoon, in vastly improved weather conditions on yesterday.

Based on inquiries made, searchers have been able to confirm a positive sighting of Mr Tommarck, which has helped search teams direct their efforts.

A helicopter has assisted with an aerial search today.

Search teams have located a campsite believed to be that of the missing man, including a sleeping bag and tent.

The search is expected to wind down this evening due to the tricky terrain and the need to rotate searchers.

It is intended to resume tomorrow.