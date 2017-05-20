Fatal crash near Gore

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 18:05

Following a fatal vehicle crash near Gore on Friday, a Police scene examination has now been completed.

There was a collision between a car and a campervan on the Old Coach Rd - otherwise known as the Mataura Clinton back road - at 4.30pm.

The passenger in the campervan - a 52-year-old woman from the North Island - was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the campervan - a 42-year-old woman also from the North Island - was released from Southland Hospital this afternoon.

The sole occupant of the station wagon - a 78-year-old Southland man - remains in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital.

While it is too early to say what caused the crash, Police are seeking information about the incident.

Please contact us if you saw a late model gold coloured Peugeot station wagon travelling north or a white ‘Apollo’ Toyota Hiace campervan travelling south around the time of the crash.

Equally, if anyone witnessed the crash or arrived on the scene soon after, please get in touch with Southland Police on 03 211 0400.