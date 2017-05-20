Desert Road closed due to weather conditions

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 18:31

Motorists are advised that the Desert Road at either is closed due to weather.

Several vehicles are reported to have become stuck in the snowy conditions.

There are no concerns for safety at this stage.

A snow plough is on the way and contractors are in attendance.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible, but anyone needing to head north or south will need to go through either Napier or New Plymouth.