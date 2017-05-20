Hamilton Lotto player celebrates $1 million win

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 21:34

The champagne’s on ice and a Lotto player from Hamilton will be fizzing with excitement after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Grey Street Supermarket in Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $25 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Every time you play Lotto you’re helping support Kiwi communities. $1 million of Lotto funding is going to help support Edgecumbe and the surrounding areas to help the communities recover from recent flooding.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Grey Street Supermarket in Hamilton should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.