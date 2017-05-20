Serious assault in Papakura

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 21:16

Counties Manukau Police are continuing to conduct enquiries following the death of a man in his 60s.

At about 2.40am today, Saturday 20 May, Police were called to a report of an assault on the corner of Elliot Street and Great South Road.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police have commenced Operation Cyclone, a homicide investigation, and have spoken to a number of people today including two men, who had been arrested for assault.

Both men have been cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.

They are no longer in custody.

Police are no longer at the scene but are continuing to investigate several lines of enquiry to establish what happened, and are awaiting the results of a post mortem.

Details about the deceased will not be released until it’s confirmed all of the immediate family has been notified.

Police extend their sympathy to the family and are providing support through Victim Support.

If anyone has any knowledge of the incident, witnessed anything, or was in the area of Elliot Street and Great South Road, Papakura about 2.15am, they are encouraged to contact the Operation Cyclone team on 09 295 0200.