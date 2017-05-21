Death at Papatoetoe house overnight treated as suspicious

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 10:50

About 7.00pm on Saturday 20 May 2017, Police were called to an address in Carruth Road, Papatoetoe after a male was found dead at the address.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a homicide investigation, Operation Mainstay, is underway.

Police are not releasing the name or details in relation to the death until next of kin have been advised.

Police extend their sympathy to the family and will provide support through Victim Support services.

If anyone has any knowledge of this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Operation Mainstay team on (09) 295 0200.