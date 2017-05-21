Police seeking sightings of missing Wellington man Shaun David Hart

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 10:21

Police are seeking help from the public to locate missing Wellington man Shaun David Hart.

Shaun is 49-years-old and was reported missing by his family yesterday.

He was last seen at about 11.30am on Friday 19 May and is known to frequent the Johnsonville, Khandallah and Mt Kaukau areas.

Shaun is described as being 175cm in height and of thin build.

He has tattoos on his right shoulder and left upper arm.

Any sightings of Shaun should be reported to Wellington Police immediately on 04 381 2000.