Search for missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton

Police and search and rescue teams are looking for missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Mary was last seen at 5pm yesterday in the Oxford Street and Beach Road area of Ashburton.

When last seen Mary was wearing blue jeans, grey sweat shirt with pink mural or logo on front.

Overnight Police have conducted searches in and around where she was last seen however these were unsuccessful.

Today Police and Land SAR volunteers will continue searching in Oxford Street and Beach Road and in the surrounding areas.

Residents in Ashburton are asked to check their properties including out-buildings, garages and their gardens in case Mary has sought shelter there.

Any sightings or information can be reported to Canterbury Police via 111.