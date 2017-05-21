Truck crash on SH63 Wairau Valley

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 07:45

Motorists are asked to avoid State Highway 63, Wairau Valley following a crash this morning.

A truck has hit Wye River Bridge, 50km north of Renwick.

The bridge is expected to be closed for most of the day.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, the alternative route is via a ford bypass.

The ford is described as swift but passable.

The crash occured at around 5.45am.

The truck driver received serious injuries in the crash and is receiving medical attention.