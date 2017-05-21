Search for missing Swedish national continuing

|
The search for missing Swedish national Christian Tommarck is continuing today.
Four search teams, including Land SAR volunteers, are in the area today and focusing on the upper reaches of the Regina Creek and Mr Tommarch’s last known campsite.
Weather conditions in the area today are cold and clear.
