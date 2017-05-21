Motorists asked to avoid SH63 following Wye Bridge crash

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 14:10

Police ask that motorists try to avoid State Highway 63, Wairau Valley following a crash this morning at 5.45am.

While engineers have been attempting to fix the bridge, a fibre-optic cable has been accidentally cut causing communications outages.

This may have caused banking and EFTPOS outages in the Marlborough area.

The truck hit Wye Bridge, 50km south-west of Renwick and the bridge is expected to be closed for most of the day.

The driver received moderate injuries and was helicoptered to hospital.

Motorists are asked to avoid the bridge and the alternative route is via a ford bypass and will only be passable if weather conditions are favourable.

Motorists are asked to only travel if necessary while the Wye Bridge is under repair.