Police express dismay at people shooting near residential areas

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 14:26

Police apprehended three males in Marsden Valley, near Stoke, Nelson around midnight last night after one of the hunters had shot at a stag in the reserve.

Two shots were fired from the vehicle from a .22 rifle in the area of Quail Rise.

Sgt David Lauer from Tasman District Police says "One of the offenders, wasn’t able to shoot the animal dead, so it will be wounded somewhere up there.

These deer are tame and are not a test of someone’s hunting skills.

Nelson Police have previously warned people from attempting to shoot these animals in the Marsden Valley."

We are going to be taking a tough line on anyone using firearms near residential properties and they can expect to lose their firearms licences and face prosecution," he said.

Tasman Police would like to remind hunters that they should familiarise themselves with the New Zealand Arms Code, which sets out the seven key basics of firearms safety.

This includes:

- Treat every firearm as loaded

- Always point firearms in a safe direction

- Load a firearm only when ready to fire

- Identify your target beyond all doubt

- Check your firing zone

- Store firearms and ammunition safely

- Avoid alcohol or drugs when handling firearms.

The Police investigation is ongoing.