Missing Wellington man found deceased

Search and Rescue teams looking to find 49-year-old missing man Shaun David Hart have located his body in Wellington this morning.
His death is not thought to be suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Hart's family and friends.
