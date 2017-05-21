Papakura death 'not suspicious'

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 18:47

Police have completed their inquiry into the sudden death of a man who was found on the corner of Elliot Street and Great South Road in Papakura early on Saturday morning.

He was 62-year-old Ken Tuheke Ngatao Poihipi of Clendon Park.

As a result of the post mortem carried out last night, it appears the deceased suffered from a medical condition and his death is due to this.

No charges have been laid in relation to his death at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and would still appreciate hearing from anyone who may have information.

People can contact the Operation Cyclone team on (09) 295 0200.