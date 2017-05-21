Police investigating suspicious fires in Gore

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 19:50

At approximately 4am on Sunday May 21st 2017 Police were alerted to a fire at a house on the corner of Hamilton and Lawrence Streets, Gore.

Nobody was injured in the fire but extensive damage was caused to the building.

Police and a fire investigator have today carried out enquiries at the scene and are now treating it as suspicious.

Enquiries have revealed that a number of letter boxes in the nearby Hamilton Street area have also had pamphlets set on fire overnight.

Police are investigating these fires and are asking members of the public who might have any information which may assist to contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.