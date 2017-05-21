Road closed following crash in Christchurch

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 21:35

Hills Road in Edgeware, Christchurch has been closed near the intersection with Warden Street, following a crash.

A car collided with a power pole around 8:20pm tonight and the pole has come down across the road.

For this reason, the road is closed and may be for some time.

Diversions are being put in place.

We ask that motorists avoid the area if possible and please be patient if there are delays.

At this stage indications are that one person has minor injuries following the crash.