Elderly Tamaki tenant's fight against eviction continues

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 06:30

Niki Rauti, an elderly social housing tenant will be in court at 2:15pm today to appeal a decision regarding the legitimacy of her eviction.

If Niki loses this court case, the TRC will win the right to bring in bailiffs and police to evict Niki from her home and change the locks.

A half day has been set in the District Court for an appeal against the Tenancy Tribunal’s decision that TRC’s eviction was lawful. Niki’s application is that the eviction process followed was not lawful and her eviction notice should be ruled inapplicable.-

The TÄmaki Regeneration Company (TRC) want Niki out urgently because the developers, who will transform the public land where her house sits into million dollar mansions, are placing pressure on the TRC.

Creating Communities, who will be developing Niki’s house, have been selling "affordable" homes from $950,000 (see attachment) just around the corner from her Taniwha Street home.

The National government’s new housing policy is based on the urban regeneration experiment of TÄmaki.

This experiment has failed to produce affordable housing and instead has been a state-led gentrification process which has uprooted low-income tenants during a housing crisis.

Niki has been resisting her eviction from her home in TÄmaki where tenants have been evicted, state housing privatised and the tenancies sold.

Supporters of Niki will be outside court to send a clear message to the politicians that nobody should be evicted during a housing crisis. Other supporters will be at Niki’s home.

Join Niki and stand up against the privatisation of state housing and the displacement of people from their communities and homes.

-TÄmaki Regeneration Ltd. is the landlord and owner of Niki’s former-state house home, however TÄmaki Housing Association Limited Partnership (THALP) gave Niki notice of eviction. The legal argument is then not that THALP gave her notice (they are entitled to act as the agent of TRL), but that Niki was never notified that TÄmaki Housing Association Limited Partnership was the agent of her landlord.