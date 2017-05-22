Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Manurewa

|
One person has died after being hit by a train in Auckland this morning.
Police were called at 6.08am to the incident south of the Te Mahia train station in Manurewa.
This incident is going to cause considerable delays to rail transport on the southern line and commuters are advised to make alternative arrangements.
