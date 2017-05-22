Entries open for Tararua District Community Awards

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 08:40

The search is on to unearth Tararua’s hardworking voluntary groups with entries now open for the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards.

Entries for the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards opened today (Monday 22 May). The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Tararua District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make Tararua a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards began in 2004 more than $68,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge believes there are an incredible amount of voluntary groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Tararua is a community-minded district that has an impressive volunteering culture. Many activities, events, projects, programmes, sports, and services are provided thanks to the region’s hard working volunteers.

Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers who work hard to improve the community - just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes of your time to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real difference to the volunteers you are recognising," says Mrs Partridge.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Teresa Partridge on 0800 87 11 11.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Taraura District Community Awards Supreme Winner was Ormondville Rail Preservation Group.

Entries for the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 21 July.