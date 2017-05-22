Entries open for Palmerston North Community Awards

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 08:40

The search is on to unearth Palmerston North’s hardworking voluntary groups with entries now open for the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards.

Entries for the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards open today Monday 22 May. The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Palmerston North City Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make Palmerston North a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards began in 2001 more than $90,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge believes there are many voluntary groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Palmerston North is a community-minded city that has an impressive volunteering culture. I’m looking forward to learning about what these volunteers have been achieving, and I hope to see the community come on board to recognise these unsung heroes.

Entering a group for the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards will take just two minutes of your time, but will be an enormous boost for the group you are recognising," says Mrs Partridge.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.Trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Teresa Partridge on 0800 87 11 11.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards Supreme Winner was Abbey Musical Theatre.

Entries for the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 21 July.

