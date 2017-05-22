Police investigating aggravated robbery in Pahiatua

|
Police are investigating after a service station on Main Street, Pahiatua was targeted in an aggravated robbery last night.
The incident occurred at 21.39pm when a woman entered the service station armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes and cash.
No-one was injured in the incident and the alleged offender has fled the scene.
A forensic examination of the service station is being completed this morning.
- Detective Sergeant Grayson Joines
