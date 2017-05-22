‘Prep, check, know’ to save your life - SAR experts

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:46

‘Prep, check, know’ to save your life if you’re heading out on the world’s biggest ocean, say experts attending the Pacific Search and Rescue (SAR) conference in Auckland (22-26 May).

The Pacific is legendary for its changeable weather and massive distances between countries. New Zealand deals with about 100 SAR incidents annually across the region.

SAR experts hope to prevent searches by increasing safety awareness. "If you prepare, you’re more likely to make it back," says Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand Manager Mike Hill.

Search and rescue pros recommend that you - prep, check, know: prepare your boat - give it a good safety check. Service the engine, check and change the fuel and check the battery.

check your gear - make sure your lifejackets are fit for purpose and you have enough for everyone on board, that you have two forms of communication which should include a distress beacon.

make sure you know the "rules of the road" on the water, so you understand your area’s requirements. Know your boat’s limits - if it’s designed for inshore use, don’t take it far from land.

"Being able to call for help if you get into trouble is crucial," says Thierry Nervale, Pacific Community’s Deputy Director Transport. "You should carry at least two types of emergency communications equipment that work when wet. VHF radios and distress beacons speed up search efforts by giving rescuers your location."

"You can’t rely on your mobile phone. It may be out of range, have limited battery power or become water-damaged. You need to take a water proof case and another way to communicate."

If you do need to be rescued, activate your distress beacon and leave it turned on until help arrives, and make a mayday call on the international distress Radio Channel 16.