Council pays tribute to Malcolm Guy

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:54

Malcolm Guy will be remembered as a man dedicated to the Horowhenua through his long service as a local government Councillor, Chairman and Mayor.

The last Chairman of the Horowhenua County Council and first Mayor of the Horowhenua District Council died on Saturday.

Malcolm was the last Horowhenua County Council Chairman in its 104-year history and was the first Horowhenua District Council Mayor following the amalgamation of the former Levin Borough Council and the County Council on 1 November 1989 to October 1995.

Former colleague, Dennis Cole described Malcolm as "the man for all", adding "he held strong beliefs for both urban and rural dwellers, developed from those early years on the Horowhenua County Council, who many believe were a ‘Team of Extraordinary Gentlemen’".

Malcolm followed a family tradition of service to the wider Horowhenua area; first his grandfather John Davies served as the County Council Chairman, then his father Duncan Guy followed, serving for 35 years.

Malcolm’s 21 years of dedicated service was built on the platform that the earlier Davies/Guy period established. A great amount of effort applied to developing a demanding district.

Malcolm Guy’s son, current serving MP for Otaki Nathan Guy, has followed in the family footsteps; first serving in Local Government 1998 to 2005, and then as an MP from November 2005 to the present day.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton says as a County Councillor, Chairman and Mayor, Malcolm was an honest, caring, committed and practical man.

"He was willing to listen to others, share and receive advice freely given. He didn’t bear grudges for things that didn’t go his way. He gained the respect of both Councillors and staff for his quiet practical manner and more so respected others for their own involvement in service to the Horowhenua District."

Malcolm introduced the Civic Honours system to the Horowhenua in 1994/5.

He started and strongly supported Keep Levin Beautiful as Chair for a period, continuing to turn out on Keep NZ Beautiful Clean Up activities with his wife Betty even after retiring from Local Government.

He held a passion for native planting and a clean and tidy environment.

Malcolm also served on the Lake Domain Board as Chair from 1991.

Malcolm continued to take a keen interest in the activities of Council, regularly attending Council meetings, events and ceremonies.

"The legacy of his achievements, leadership, dedication and passion to local government in Horowhenua will long be remembered" Mr Clapperton says.