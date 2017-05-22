Christchurch Police seeking sightings of missing teenagers

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:56

Christchurch Police are seeking sightings of two teenagers who were last seen in Hanmer yesterday.

The teenagers Owen Murray 18-years-old and 17-year-old Sarah Bassett were last seen in Hanmer on Sunday morning and were expected back in Christchurch that afternoon.

The pair have not returned and Police and their families want to hear from them to ensure they are safe and well.

The pair are thought to be travelling in a grey Toyota Landcruiser station wagon registration number BNC287.

Any sightings of Owen or Sarah can be reported to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.