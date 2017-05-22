Online survey to gauge Taranaki's most valued surf breaks

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 11:17

An online survey is giving Taranaki people a voice in crucial decisions about protection of the region’s renowned surf breaks - and the chance to win a $400 surf-shop voucher.

The survey, at www.wavesurvey.co.nz, seeks information on which surf areas are important to the community, and why. It’s being run by the Taranaki Regional Council as part of a review of the Council’s Coastal Plan, the ‘rulebook’ that covers the coastal environment.

All participants will go in a draw for the $400 voucher to be spent at the winner's choice of surf shop.

"The survey will help us to decide the appropriate protection for the surf breaks, so it’s important that we hear from a wide range of users," says the Council’s Planning Manager, Chris Spurdle. "The survey is open to anyone who appreciates our coastline - whether they’re swimmers, bodyboarders, paddleboarders, picnickers, photographers or, of course, surfers."

The survey form prompts participants to select which surf breaks are important to them and then answer questions on why they are important.

The survey runs until 16 July.