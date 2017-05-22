Police seeking Jimmy Toman in relation to drug charges

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 12:27

Police are seeking 48-year-old Jimmy Toman, who has a warrant to arrest in relation to a number of drug charges.

Toman has links to the Lower Hutt, Karori and Whanganui areas.

He is described as being 170cm tall and of a medium to solid build.

Toman also has a number of tattoo’s on his hands and arms, as well as Capricorn symbol on his left earlobe.

Since the below photograph was taken, Toman has grown his hair out.

If you see Toman, we ask that you please do not approach him and call 111 immediately.

Any information on his whereabouts can be given to Detective Sergeant Shane Dye on 04 381 2000.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.