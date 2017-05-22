International Massey students share life-changing memories

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 12:35

International students from Asia, Africa, South America and the Pacific who graduated from Massey University in May shared memories of fun and challenging experiences - many weather-related - of their time in New Zealand, during a vibrant farewell ceremony at the ManawatÅ« campus.

Thirty-eight students from China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Paraguay, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea gathered in the auditorium of the Sir Geoffrey Peren Building earlier this month to hear speeches from Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

Students received a special certificate, a paua shell in a gift box and words of encouragement from Professor Thomas about their lives beyond study as lifelong members of the Massey community.

In her speech, Professor Thomas told the students their time spent studying and making new connections in New Zealand would have a far-reaching and positive impact on their lives as well as for their families, their communities and future generations. She said leaving their homelands to come to a different country to study was "a brave thing to do".

Cutting the cake - Mayor Grant Smith and Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas with Javon Brooks (Jamaica), Master of Supply Chain and Logistics (Albany campus) and Marella Tiongson (The Philippines), Master of Education

Friendships and networks will span a lifetime

Friendships and networks they have made will enhance relationships between nations on personal and broader levels. And despite the trends towards increasing nationalism and protectionism around the globe, she expressed her hope that this will not impact academia, which thrives on the free flow of knowledge around the world.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith reiterated those comments, saying that having international students makes Palmerston North a vibrant and interesting place for everyone.

Among students at the farewell were Master of Environmental Management graduate Peter Amara, from Sierra Leone, who said the warmth and generosity of people he met at Massey and in New Zealand quickly made him feel at home. The cold climate, however, was a new experience - a sentiment repeated by many international students - and the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November last year was his most memorable moment.

Hanh Bui, a New Zealand Aid student from Vietnam, is now doing research on the impacts of the international development scholarship schemes on women's empowerment in her homeland. Her long-term passion is educational development and how to bring educational opportunities to marginalised people in Vietnam.

Fang Ling, a Master of Agri Commerce student from China, said every day since her arrival was an adventure. Aside from study, she has tried different things, made new friends, and travelled - experiences that she says opened her mind, and helped her have a better understanding of cultural diversity and the importance of sharing and communication.

Master of Environmental Management graduate Stefania Ramirez, from Paraguay, with her paua shell gift.

'Unity in diversity' for international students

Students from Africa included Sabina Mensah, from Ghana, and Samwel Mngumi, from Tanzania, who both studied for a Master of Environmental Management, while Amarachi Onyemachi, from Nigeria, studied for a master’s in Food Technology. She appreciates New Zealand’s distinct cultural diversity, which has made her see things from a different perspective, and to appreciate the phrase "unity in diversity", as she has made life-long friends from different continents.