Police seek witnesses in relation to Papatoetoe homicide

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:15

Police can now name the man who was found deceased at a Carruth Road, Papatoetoe address on Saturday night around 7pm.

He was 40-year-old Jima Shemaon Zaya of Papatoetoe.

Police and Victim Support services are working with his family.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court today charged with Murder.

Further enquiries are continuing into Mr Zaya’s death and Police are wanting to speak to two men who were present at the address when Mr Zaya was assaulted.

They were possibly in a red sedan vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Operation Mainstay team on (09) 295 0200 or alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.