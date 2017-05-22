Chch Police investigating wheelie bin fires

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:06

Christchurch Police are currently investigating a spate of wheelie bin fires in the Ilam area over the last two months.

The majority of the fires have occurred near Waimairi Road and Greers Road, at night during the weekends.

Properties and vehicles have also been damaged following the fires.

Police are asking residents to remember to bring their wheelie bins in at night, and ensure they’re not visible from the road.

If residents are planning to go on holiday, Police advise asking a neighbour or friend to bring them in rather than leaving them out over a period of days.

Anyone who has any information that could assist Police with their inquiries, or who witnesses any suspicious activity, is asked to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.