Tamaki Drive cycle route out for consultation

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:26

The ambitious three-year programme of work developing the cycling network around the city is now past the half-way point and Auckland Transport is seeking community feedback on a key route along Tamaki Drive.

The proposed work would upgrade sections of the existing shared paths on both sides of Tamaki Drive. The upgrade starts just west of The Strand intersection running along to the Ngapipi Road intersection, creating a 2.4km safe, attractive, off-road walking and cycling route. It will be suitable for riders of varying ages and abilities.

The route connects with Quay Street Cycleway, which will be extended to a point just west of The Strand intersection. It continues east on the northern side of Tamaki Drive, crossing to the south side of Tamaki Drive at Solvent Street, and then continues on the southern side to the intersection with Ngapipi Road.

Manager of Walking, Cycling and Road Safety for Auckland Transport, Kathryn King says, "It’s extremely pleasing to see the cycling network developing around the city and more people than ever going by bike, but with each new piece of cycling infrastructure we build there are challenges during the design and construction phase.

"This route is one of the busiest in Auckland and it’s difficult to cater for people travelling along Tamaki Drive for sightseeing and enjoying the beautiful views on offer and those going to or from the city via the Glen Innes/Tamaki Path. We did consider providing for both along the northern side of the road and we know that this design did have a lot of support but ultimately there were too many challenges for this to go forward as an option. While we are always looking for to create the best facilities we still need to balance budgetary constraints.

"We expect a lot of feedback for this consultation because there are so many challenging aspects of the project including trees, trucks, buses and a limited road width. We have considered many options to get to this proposal and I am looking forward to seeing what the wider community has to say."

NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Ernst Zollner says, "Improving Tamaki Drive is another critical step in building Auckland’s cycle network, which plays a key role in congestion management and in promoting healthy lifestyles. Aucklanders have consistently shown that every dollar we invest to make cycling safer and easier results in more commuter and recreational cycling."

This cycleway, which will cost around $11.5 million, will improve access into the city centre by connecting with the Quay Street Cycleway, Glen Innes to Tamaki Shared Path and a proposed cycle route to Parnell along The Strand, Gladstone Road and St Stephens Avenue.

Auckland Transport is working with project partners Auckland Council and the Government through the NZ Transport Agency and the Urban Cycleways Programme on a $200m programme of cycle improvements from 2015 to 2018.

The public are invited to open days on:

- Saturday 27 May, 8am to 1.30pm at La Cigale French Markets, 69 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell

- Wednesday 31 May, 7am to 10am at Lilliputt Mini Golf car park (next to the Coffee Guy), 3 Tamaki Drive, Parnell

People can submit feedback online at https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/tamaki-dr-cycle-route/ or by calling 09 355 3553.

Consultation closes on Sunday 18 June. AT will consider all of the feedback and use it to help refine the proposal.