Wellingtonians urged to remember the environment

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:22

New Zealanders are pretty good at knowing how to use and store chemicals at home, but they have some way to go when it comes to their safe disposal. That’s one finding from a recent survey conducted for the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to coincide with its first Safer Homes Week (May 22-27).

Nationwide, one in five respondents to the Research New Zealand poll admitted they don’t take any action to minimise their environmental impact when disposing of or using chemicals outdoors. But in Wellington the figure rises to one in three.

"It seems Wellingtonians may need a bit of a nudge about the potential environmental harm that can be created after using cleaning products in the house, on the car, or when spraying garden weeds," says Dr Allan Freeth, Chief Executive of the EPA.

"Chemicals, or their runoff, poured down stormwater drains can end up in our waterways. This can impact marine life by encouraging algae growth and reducing oxygen levels for fish and other organisms," he adds.

As the EPA’s Safer Homes Week gets underway this week, its message is simple: read the label and follow the instructions about the safest way to dispose of your household chemicals and garden products.

Throughout this week the EPA, in conjunction with Wellington City Council, NZ Fire, NZ Police, ACC, EQC, Plunket, Safe Kids Aotearoa, Housing New Zealand, National Poisons Centre and the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment will be promoting online tips and hints about staying safe at home, in the garden and in the community. To find out more, follow us on Facebook (EPA Safer Homes) and Twitter (@EPAgovtnz).

A two-day public exhibition is planned for Friday and Saturday, May 26-27 at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre. Topics and displays will cover fire safety, earthquake preparedness, safety for under 5s and pets, alongside information on staying safe around chemicals and hazardous substances in the home. Entry is free and doors open at 9.30am on Friday and at 10am on Saturday.

For more information about how to keep safe with hazardous substances go to www.epa.govt.nz/saferhomes.