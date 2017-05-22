NZ beware, another predator released - SST

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 14:20

This warning comes from the Sensible Sentencing Group Trusts (SSGT) Victims’ Advocates Leigh Woodman and Jayne Walker after the decision made by the New Zealand Parole Board to release killer Jason Robert John Butler on parole on the 8th May 2017.

Butler was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing his ex-partner Stephanie Baker, slitting her throat and murdering her in 1997. He was convicted as a sane murderer but has spent most of his sentence as a special patient under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act, after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The Parole Board have no authority over offenders while they are detained under the Mental Health Act and can only exercise jurisdiction during the parole process.

Jason Butler brutally murdered his partner in front of his own child, and Stephanie’s best friend and her children. It doesn’t get much worse.

The Parole Board refused the victim’s request that Butler wear an electronic bracelet. "At the very least the victim would have warning if he cut it off or went on the run; surely this is not a lot to ask of the Parole Board to do for the sake of the victim’s peace of mind" Woodman said

As well as being a paranoid schizophrenic, Butler has an anxiety disorder and a history of alcohol and cannabis abuse. Although the decision states he will be monitored, simply no one can be watched 24/7 unless under lock and key, and there is no ironclad guarantee he will continue to take the required medication, if he decides he is better.

Jayne Walker adds "Whatever Butler has learned remains untested in the community and I sincerely hope the Parole Board do not regret this decision, otherwise it will mean more victims and families lives torn apart, so why are the Parole Board taking that risk, given he is a convicted murderer?"

Now that Butler is considered ‘safe to release’ why is he not being sent back to prison to complete the life sentence imposed on him? We say he should do the Judge given sentence and the time that fits the crime! All law abiding citizens have the right to feel and be safe and how safe would you feel if he lived close to you?