Two arrested in relation to aggravated robbery

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 14:26

Police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Patel Superette in Ranui on Saturday 20 May, 2017.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and a 16-year-old will appear in Youth Court on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old man is also facing charges relating to the robbery of the Great North Bakehouse on 19 May, 2017.

He will appear in the Waitemata District Court today.

Police are not ruling out further arrests.