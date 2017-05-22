ROADOG the ultimate accessory for Brass Monkey

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 15:20

The famous Brass Monkey weekend in Central Otago got a lot more comfortable thanks to the innovation of the ROADOG motorcycling top.

The ROADOG is the solution for all those motorcyclists desperate to go out for a ride in autumn or winter, but are deterred by the colder weather.

The Brass Monkey weekend, on June 3-4, is the ultimate test for hardy riders with the temperatures in Oturehua usually reaching sub-zero levels, to keep the bikers and the beers nice and cold.

However, the ROADOG may just entice a whole new group or riders to head to Central Otago, as they know they will feel comfortable, on the road and while enjoying the festival.

Up until now, the only way to keep warm on a winter ride was through wearing multiple layers of clothing, but those days are over thanks Glenn Rodgers and his Christchurch-based ROADOG team.

Since its launch early this year, the ROADOG has received rave reviews from motorcycling riders and writers in New Zealand and Australia, and has received numerous enquiries from riders and retailers in North America and Europe.

Many years of shivering frustration combined with Glenn’s inquisitive spirit, created ROADOG, a cutting edge, breakthrough clothing product that combines modern technology with the warmth of good old Kiwi Merino wool.

"My business partner David Walsh and myself have been riding for many years, throughout the seasons, but winter rides were frustrating because of the thick, knitted jerseys I needed to wear to keep warm," says Glenn Rodgers.

The ideal motorcycling top needs to be warm, but not too thick under a jacket and required specific protection at the front where the cold winds seeps through the zip and across the chest.

Business partners David and Glenn would test the jerseys, make amendments and started adding other layers to make the top more insulated and fit for purpose.

Many months of research showed that Hydrotex windproof material would be the perfect layer to keep out the wind chill, but a cold overnight ride home after a Bruce Springsteen concert showed that ROADOG needed something extra.

More long weeks of research followed, before Glenn settled on Thinsulate, an American product that now provides a highly efficient, hyper-thin insulating layer between the Merino and the Hydrotex. "That was a real "Voila" moment," says Glenn, who also added stretchy double merino snood that can be worn as a collar or warm head cover under a helmet.

David Walsh says the ROADOG’s merino layer and the double merino head cover make it a perfect item to have for the Brass Monkey weekend. "It is very compact, so doesn’t take up any luggage space and for some short trips I use it as a sleeping bag. It keeps you incredibly warm and the merino stops it from becoming smelly."

The ROADOG team is planning to launch this piece of Kiwi ingenuity into the North American and European markets over the coming months and is confident their solution to a very personal problem will resonate with riders around the world.