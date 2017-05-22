Most Trusted People 2017

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 15:29

John Campbell, John Key, Richie McCaw and the Topp Twins are New Zealanders worth trusting.

So say the just-released results of the 2017 Reader’s Digest Most Trusted People poll. Reader’s Digest engaged the services of Roy Morgan Research to canvas the opinions of 1,400 New Zealanders. All were asked whom they considered the most trustworthy New Zealander in four categories - most trusted TV presenter, politician, sportsperson and entertainer.

Our shining stars in this year’s Most Trusted New Zealanders’ poll have mostly stepped down - or been moved - from positions of prominence. But, their trustworthiness still reigns supreme.For Richie, and the two Johns, the honour of being hailed amongst New Zealand’s most trustworthy citizens is not new. All three took the top spots in their respective categories last year too, although John Campbell shared his podium with Hilary Barry.

This year Hilary, who moved from the former TV3 to TV1, also shifted in the trust polls from first equal to fourth place, pipped by Peter Williams and her former co-host Paul Henry.

New Zealanders may have heard, rather than seen, John Campbell more of late, but he garnered an 18.4 per cent vote of confidence, followed by Peter Williams with 9 percent and Paul Henry with 7.9 per cent.

In the political category, our former Prime Minister collected 24.7 per cent of the vote. It’s many years since Helen Clark led the Labour Party and the country, but she’s still front of mind and ranking in second place on 15.3 per cent. New Zealand’s Labour party leaders of today, however, fail to make the top three. Third place goes to NZ First Party leader Winston Peters with his 8.4 per cent voting result.

All Black stars and Olympians consistently rank highly in the poll’s most trusted sportsperson category and this year is no different. Richie McCaw collected 26.4 per cent of the vote, Valarie Adams scored 10.5, and Lydia Ko was in third place with 6.7 per cent.

Sisters, Jools and Lynda Topp, are our most trusted entertainers, collecting 9.5 per cent of the vote in this category, which was won by Dai Henwood last year. Also up on stage taking a bow this year are singing sensations Sole Mio in second place (7.3 per cent) and radio and television host and presenter Simon Barnett close behind in third (7 per cent).