Police appeal for information on donation scam

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 16:00

Over the last couple of weeks Police have received numerous reports of people in Napier and Havelock North being approached by a young male asking them to donate money toward a school trip which does not exist.

The young man has been described as 16 or 17-years-old, Caucasian with dark hair.

When approaching people he is not wearing school uniform but says he is a student at St John’s College and raising money for a school trip to New York.

He takes details from people he speaks to by noting them down in an exercise book.

Police believe he is particularly focused on targeting older members of our community.

We are concerned there are more victims we’re not yet aware of.

Police are investigating this offending and want to locate the young man and hold him accountable for his actions.

If you have given money to him or have any further information regarding the identity of this young male, please call Constable Karli Whiu at Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.