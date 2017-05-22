Draft local board plan consultation for 2017

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 16:03

Aucklanders have the chance to play a part in shaping the future of their local communities and neighbourhoods from now until Friday, 30 June.

The local board wants feedback on the draft local board plan, which will help guide decisions on local activities and projects.

Local Board Plans are developed every three years and the proposed outcomes cover everything from local parks and facilities town centre developments to protecting the environment, influencing regional strategies, community events and much more.

Feedback forms and the full draft local board plans can be found at www.shapeauckland.co.nz