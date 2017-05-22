Escape to Millbrook Resort this winter

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 16:20

With the start of winter just around the corner, people who want a winter getaway should start making their bookings now. Millbrook Resort is the ultimate getaway destination for winter, and is offering fantastic winter packages for those travelling with loved ones or friends.

Nestled below the stunning Remarkables mountain range, Millbrook Resort is the perfect location for those hitting the slopes, with three ski fields situated close by due to open mid-June, including the popular Remarkables Ski Field. To make it even easier for skiers and snowboarders to get organised, Millbrook Resort offers on-site ski gear fitting and hire.

For those seeking activity off the slopes, Millbrook Resort’s location offers easy access to everything the Queenstown area has to offer, including scenic biking and walking trails, and adventure activities for thrill-

seekers. The resort offers a free shuttle service to Queenstown and an on-demand shuttle service to Arrowtown, and is also only a few hours’ drive from the breath-taking scenery of Milford and Doubtful Sounds.

Although the region is known for its world-class attractions and activities, guests need not leave the resort complex for a memorable Queenstown experience. Millbrook boasts three championship 9-hole golf courses on-site, offering magical views and dramatic terrain. Millbrook Resort’s signature Stay and Play package offers golfers the chance to tee off on the championship courses, while enjoying the resort’s luxury accommodation and amenities.

Guests looking for pampering and relaxation can enjoy Millbrook Resort’s winter spa package, which offers a set of uplifting and replenishing treatments for spa-goers seeking a tranquil experience. Their 90-minute Winter Decadence package is designed to warm the mind, body and soul with an incredible full-body spa experience.

Golfers, spa-goers and resort guests are also invited to enjoy the resort’s indoor lap pool, sauna, and outdoor hot pools, and they even have an on-site helipad for guests who want a helicopter tour of the region, or simply a breath-taking mode of transport to and from the resort.

After a day of hitting the green or relaxing pool-side, guests can treat themselves to a world-class dining experience at one of Millbrook Resort’s four restaurants, each offering a selection of fine wine and cuisine. Millbrook Resort’s June Pinot and Pizza special, which pairs pizza with two glasses of a carefully matched Pinot Noir, is the perfect winter warmer after a cool Queenstown day.

Millbrook Resort’s winter packages include two to three nights’ accommodation in Millbrook Resort’s deluxe studio accommodation, daily buffet breakfasts, access to the resort’s many luxurious facilities, and up to $250 resort credit (three night package). Millbrook Resort also offers alternative accommodation options to suit all guests’ needs, including spacious cottages and Fairway homes, perfect for families and groups, or those simply seeking a private escape.