Visitor accommodation and cemetery trees

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 16:39

Twenty trees at the western corner of the Fairlie Cemetery have been felled to create more burial space as the cemetery nears capacity.

The area will provide for up to 300 more plots which is expected to meet demand over the next 20 years.

The trees-some of which were over 80 years old and were becoming unstable. The trees were mainly pines and Douglas Firs.

The site will now be cleaned up. Tree stumps and roots will be removed and the grass will be re- sown.

Is your property being used for visitor accommodation?

The Mackenzie District Council is currently checking its rates database to make sure that properties are being rated correctly for their use.

A letter is also going out to selected ratepayers asking them to check that their properties are being rated correctly.

The letter is being sent to owners of properties with more than one dwelling, non-residential ratepayers and those advertising short-term accommodation, says Council Chief Financial Officer, Paul Morris.

Properties providing visitor accommodation-as defined by the Mackenzie District Plan (where use is made of land and buildings for short-term, commercial, living accommodation where the length of stay for any one visitor is not greater than three months at a time) will be rated according to the visitor accommodation rate as from 1 July.

The letter provides the opportunity for property owners to advise the Council if their property is not being used for visitor accommodation before the new rates assessment is implemented.

Property owners who receive the letter and don’t use their property for visitor accommodation are asked to return a declaration form stating this by 30 June. Those whose properties are used for visitor accommodation are asked to register that information on the Council’s database.

Property owners also need to make sure that they have the correct resource consents for their property use, Mr Morris says.

"There’s been an unprecedented increase in visitor accommodation in the Mackenzie District which means there are likely to be properties that are not being rated as visitor accommodation," says Mr Morris.

"For the sake of fairness to all ratepayers, it’s important that properties offering visitor accommodation are rated correctly. The visitor accommodation rating contributes to the Council’s tourism promotion budget, which encourages people to visit our beautiful region."

About 1600 letters have been sent out in the last few days.

More information is available on the Council website or by contacting the Council’s rating department on 03 685 9010.