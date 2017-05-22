Air New Zealand launches global search for All Blacks Apprentices

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 19:39

Air New Zealand and New Zealand Rugby are searching the world for two truly crazy-about-rugby All Blacks Apprentices to join the All Blacks as they take on Manu Samoa in Auckland on 16 June.

These volunteer positions are the first of their kind within the All Blacks camp. The apprentices will stay at the All Blacks’ hotel and assist the team both in preparation for the match and on game day, including:

- assisting in the setting up of the team’s Captain’s Run on the day before the game before joining the team for lunch.

- attending an exclusive question and answer session with All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen and players.

- helping to set up the All Blacks’ coaches box, sideline and bench on game day.

- observing the game from their own private sideline bench.

One lucky apprentice will also be responsible for running the ball on to the field for kick-off.

Air New Zealand will provide transport to Auckland from anywhere across New Zealand or around the world for the successful applicants along with up to three friends or family members each. They will also receive accommodation and apprentices will wear special custom-made uniforms.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen says true fans of any age should apply.

"The main thing is these people need to be All Blacks supporters through and through and demonstrate a true love of the game.

"Like any position on the All Blacks team we expect these spots will be hotly contested so applicants really need to sell themselves and show us how passionate they really are."

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline has been a proud sponsor of the All Blacks for more than 20 years.

"Together with NZR we wanted to create a truly awesome opportunity for fans to go behind the scenes with the All Blacks and do their bit to help the team prepare for the test match against Samoa."

The apprentices will volunteer their services for 48 hours - from 8am Thursday 15 June to 8am Saturday 17 June 2017.

All Blacks supporters can apply now at www.airnz.co.nz/blackout. Fans are encouraged to provide any supporting evidence of their suitability for this position - for example video, photos, written material or artwork.

Applications close 11.59pm Monday 5 June 2017 (NZT).