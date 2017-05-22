Crash in Mangere, pedestrian in a critical condition

|
At approximately 6pm this evening, Police and emergency services attended a crash in Mangere, Auckland, where a car has hit a pedestrian.
The crash occurred between Bader Drive and Comet Crescent. The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, has been taken to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.
Police are currently at the scene conducting an examination.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.
