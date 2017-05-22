WCC's Archives team takes top award at ALGIM IRM Awards

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 23:16

Wellington City Council has been awarded the 2017 ALGIM IRM (Information and Records Management) Project of the Year, sponsored by EzeScan, at ALGIM’s Autumn GIS and IRM Conference in Wellington.

Getting a piece of software that is tailored to your needs is a challenge, and it’s one that the archives team at WCC was definitely up to. The team used an existing piece of software, and worked in collaboration with local company Techtonics to create an archive search tool and dashboard that is not only innovative and tailored for their needs, but could serve as a blueprint for other teams within the council, and other councils around the country. One of the key features is the ability to easily search historic building consents.

The judges found that this entry, "demonstrated strong project management, and looked at the problem in a way that benefited the whole city. They took ownership of the solution, developing their own skills, and learning to work the system themselves. The resulting solution to their initial problem can not only be used as a blueprint for other organisations, but even ended up being delivered with more features than originally expected."

ALGIM CEO Mike Manson says, "Many companies would just hand a project like this over to the experts, but the archives team worked to learn the system itself, so that they developed the skills to keep it maintained, enhance it further, and ensure it meets their every needs."

"This innovative approach paid dividends, and they now own a system that provides countless benefits, and will ensure that Wellington city’s archives are well run for years to come."

The runner up in this category was Taupo District Council for their work to help their community learn the importance of preserving the treasures they have - treasures from the garage, as they dubbed it - and how to preserve these for future generations.

ALGIM serves the entirety of the New Zealand Local Government ICT sector, with all 78 Councils as members. The Annual ALGIM Awards highlight the best and innovative projects within our country to further develop the sector as a global leader in information management.