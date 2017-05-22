Wellington City Council wins GIS Leader of the Year

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 23:16

Alex Robertson, Spatial Analyst at Wellington City Council has been awarded the 2017 ALGIM GIS Leader of the Year at ALGIM’s Autumn GIS and IRM Conference in Wellington.

Robertson took home the award for his fantastic work in the wake of the Kaikoura Earthquake. Leading considerable technical innovation and collaboration, he worked with various council departments to introduce them to GIS and how it could improve their efficiency, gave council staff the tools to gather and collate important data, lead collaboration between agencies to use this spatial data to find solutions to the problems facing Wellington, and much more.

ALGIM’s CEO Mike Manson says, "The work done here by Alex to help Wellington recover in the aftermath of these earthquakes was significant, and shows just how well GIS can assist in emergency management. From his creation of 3D visualisations to demonstrate complex geologic and engineering information, to his use of historic images and maps to allow the forensic examination of earthquake damage, he has demonstrated new and exciting ways of helping his city.

"The role of GIS in emergency management is only going to become more significant, and we are well served by having leaders like Alex working for our councils."

GIS (geographic information system) is an area that looks at how we can capture, analyse, and present data about the world around us.

ALGIM serves the entirety of the New Zealand Local Government ICT sector, with all 78 Councils as members. The Annual ALGIM Awards highlight the best and innovative projects within our country to further develop the sector as a global leader in information management.