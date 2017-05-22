Horowhenua District Council wins IRM Leader of the Year

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 23:18

Ian Tate, Information Manager at Horowhenua District Council has been awarded the 2017 ALGIM IRM (Information and Records Management) Leader of the Year, sponsored by Information Leadership, at ALGIM’s Autumn GIS and IRM Conference in Wellington.

Ian received the award for his leadership in inspiring his team to new heights, reducing the average LIM turnaround time by nine and a half days, and changing the way in which his processes improved the archiving and documentation at the council.

In nominating Ian, Nicki Brady, Group Manager Business Services, recognised the value Ian has brought to the Council, "His ability to identify ideas, add value to customers, and back and believe in his team’s ideas, enabling them to deliver solutions that turn their ideas into reality, is noted regularly."

"Our organisation and community is lucky to have such a dedicated man driving the IM bus. His safe hands on the wheel keep us grounded, but always aware of where we are going, why we are going, and what we can expect when we get there."

ALGIM’s CEO Mike Manson praised Ian’s work, "These awards are about promoting the best talent that the country’s councils have to offer, and Ian has exemplified the expertise we need in the management of information and records."

"The amount of data our councils have to deal with is constantly increasing, and utilising technology is making this easier, but we still need excellent leaders in place to ensure this information is handled well. The nomination for Ian made it clear that not only did he have an innovative approach to the technical aspect of the job, he also inspired his team, and that’s exactly what a leader should do."

It was a winning night for Horowhenua District Council, with Elisabeth Leighfield, Spatial Analyst and Application Designer, also taking home the GIS Professional Development Award. GIS (geographic information system) is an area that looks at how we can capture, analyse, and present data about the world around us.

ALGIM serves the entirety of the New Zealand Local Government ICT sector, with all 78 Councils as members. The Annual ALGIM Awards highlight the best and innovative projects within our country to further develop the sector as a global leader in information management.