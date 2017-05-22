Serious crash in Clover Park, Auckland

|
Police and emergency services are currently attending a serious crash in Clover Park, where a car has crashed into a tree near the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Dawson Road.
There are four occupants in the vehicle and at least two patients are in a critical condition.
