NPDC's GIS team takes top award at ALGIM GIS Awards

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 23:08

New Plymouth District Council has been awarded the 2017 ALGIM GIS Project of the Year at ALGIM’s Autumn GIS and IRM Conference in Wellington.

With a very high concentration of archaeological sites, many of which are also waahi tapu, the New Plymouth District Council needed a system that ensured these were preserved as New Plymouth continues to develop.

While many sites were identified in the district plan, the locations weren’t always accurate. To help remedy this, the council embarked on a process to create a web-based GIS platform, working in partnership with local Iwi and Hapu.

The judges described the project as, "showing the power of bringing technology and people together. There was a lot at stake in this project - not only the physical objects at the heart of the effort, but also the trust and relationships with the people of the place."

ALGIM CEO Mike Manson said, "This was a very innovative solution to a serious problem. Not only did New Plymouth District Council create a solution that solved the problem, they did it in a way that worked in partnership with local Iwi and Hapu, reduced the reliance on paper, increased the accuracy of the system, and allows data to be updated on the spot by archaeologists and Iwi or Hapu."

"This is an impressive example of what happens at the intersection of GIS, historical preservation, and partnership with communities. Going forward, the people of the New Plymouth district can have great confidence that their historical sites will be well preserved."

The runner up in this category was Far North District Council for their use of GIS to drive community engagement in their district plan process.

GIS (geographic information system) is an area that looks at how we can capture, analyse, and present data about the world around us.

ALGIM serves the entirety of the New Zealand Local Government ICT sector, with all 78 Councils as members. The Annual ALGIM Awards highlight the best and innovative projects within our country to further develop the sector as a global leader in information management.