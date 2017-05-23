Pedestrian hit in Mangere dies

|
The pedestrian hit by a car in Mangere last night has since died of his injuries.
The crash happened between Bader Drive and Comet Crescent at approximately 6pm last night.
The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.
