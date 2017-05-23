Two dead after crash in Clover Park, Auckland

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 07:25

Two people critically injured when their car crashed into a tree in Clover Park, Auckland, last night have since died of their injuries.

The crash happened near the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Dawson Road at about 9.50pm.

Initially it was thought there had been four people in the vehicle, but Police can now confirm the two deceased were the only people in the car at the time of the crash.