Transport plan delays must be worth the wait - John Milford

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 08:55

The latest delay in the publication of scenarios to solve Wellington’s transport problems is acceptable if it leads to a lasting solution, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"It’s disappointing that there’s been a further delay before the public can see what’s being proposed, but there seems to be little option.

"The public has been very supportive and tolerant of this long consultation process but patience is wearing thin, so let’s hope it’s worth the wait.

"I understand part of the reason for the delay is that public consultation pointed to a lack of specifics on impacts, and a lack of commitment to light rail, and preserving a corridor into the future that could allow for that.

"There’s no doubt we need to future-proof a corridor through the city for public transport, be it bus rapid transport, light rail, or even driverless buses, which are likely to be more cost-effective than even light rail.

"No one minds delays if it means we can get these things right and they don’t have to be revisited in the future, and in a way that prevents them from being hijacked by minority groups."