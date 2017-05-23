Tauranga City Library will be closed for two days

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 09:40

Tauranga City Library on Willow Street will be closed on Sunday, 4 June and Monday, 5 June for required maintenance.

The flooring at the front entrance will be replaced as it has lifted and buckled, creating a trip hazard.

Due to the nature of the work (grinding of concrete floor), two full days and nights are required to complete the work.

Papamoa and Greerton library will be open as usual on Sunday, 4 June. All libraries will be closed on Monday, 5 June due to Queen’s Birthday.