Tauranga City Library will be closed for two days

|
[ login or create an account ]
Tauranga City Library on Willow Street will be closed on Sunday, 4 June and Monday, 5 June for required maintenance.
The flooring at the front entrance will be replaced as it has lifted and buckled, creating a trip hazard.
Due to the nature of the work (grinding of concrete floor), two full days and nights are required to complete the work.
Papamoa and Greerton library will be open as usual on Sunday, 4 June. All libraries will be closed on Monday, 5 June due to Queen’s Birthday.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.